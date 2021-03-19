Epic Games founder hits at Apple for promoting Fortnite competitor PUBG

With the Epic Games vs Apple trial set for May, the tension continues to build between the two. And as Apple promoted Fortnite competitor PUBG on the App Store today, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney took a shot at both in a couple of tweets.

Shortly after Epic Games filed its antitrust lawsuit, Apple featured its competitor PUBG at the top of the App Store. Fast forward to today and the App Store Twitter account shared a tweet about PUBG’s Royale Pass 18 and Sweeney had a couple of things to say…

There are quite a few layers here. PUBG predates Epic Games’ Fortnite and was the game that brought battle royale to the mainstream. PUBG even sued Epic over copying features but that lawsuit ended up being dropped.

Fortnite is known for its playful, cartoon-style graphics, skins, and more. And notably, PUBG which originated with a more Call of Duty-style design started copying parts of Fortnite with its “New Era” overhaul that landed last year. Other components that Fortnite made popular are bringing aspects like real-world dance moves, live concerts, and such inside the game.

The new trailer for PUBG below puts a focus on new vibrant skins, dance moves, and concerts, and “all-new surprises” to which Sweeney said “Putting the Fortnite into PUBG! Go Apple marketing team!”

The other layer to all of this is PUBG is built with Epic’s Unreal Engine. That was something Apple asked the court to block Epic from being able to develop for Mac/iOS but that request was denied.

Remember Apple tried to block Epic from developing Unreal Engine for iOS. PUBG Mobile is powered by Unreal Engine.https://t.co/2I1bKH5YJF — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 19, 2021

