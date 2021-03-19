The first round of March Madness kicks off today, Friday, March 19. The 2021 NCAA tournament will be broadcast across a few networks including CBS, TNT, and truTV but it’s also possible to stream all the games for free. Let’s look at how to watch March Madness on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, the web, and more.
After the first four March Madness games kicked off last night, March 18, the Men’s NCAA tournament first round officially starts today, March 19 in Indianapolis.
The women’s tournament kicks off on Sunday, March 21. The women’s games will be broadcast by ESPN and available to stream with the ESPN app and online.
The men’s NCAA tournament will be broadcast on CBS, TNT, and truTV while NCAA.com will feature live coverage and all games will be live streaming for free with the NCAA March Madness Live app.
Florida vs Virginia Tech tips off at 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT as the first game today with Illinois vs Drexel, Ohio State vs Oral Roberts, Baylor vs Hartford, Purdue vs North Texas, San Diego State vs Syracuse, and more facing off in the first round.
And if you haven’t finished your bracket yet, you have until 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
How to watch March Madness on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, web
- Stream all March Madness games for free with the NCAA March Madness Live app
- Rebuilt for 2021 with features like the Capital One Bracket Challenge and “Fast Break” to catch up on exciting highlights
- To watch March Madness games on CBS, you can use Paramount+ on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web (free 30-day trial, $5.99/month after) as well as CBS with an antenna or your cable/streaming provider
- You can watch games broadcast on TNT and truTV on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV through their apps but you’ll need a TV provider login
- Another option is picking up a streaming TV plan with AT&T TV Now, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or similar to get access to CBS, TNT, and truTV on your TV, iPhone, etc.
2021 March Madness schedule
- First four: March 18
- First round: March 19 & 20 starting at 12:15 ET / 9:15 PT
- Second Round: March 21 & 22
- Sweet 16: March 27 & 28
- Elite Eight: March 29 & 30
- Final Four April 3 starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
- NCAA Championship: April 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Check out the full men’s March Madness schedule here and the women’s schedule here.
