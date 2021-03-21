Apple is now sharing updated data about its effort to be a more inclusive and diverse company. On its Diversity page, Apple brings its effort to become “a better reflection of the world we live in.”

According to the data, the number of employees from underrepresented communities (URCs) has increased by 64%, or over 18,000 people, and makes up nearly 50% of Apple’s U.S. workforce.

There is an increase of Hispanics, Latinos, and Black employees in the U.S. Hispanics and Latinos numbers have grown by more than 80%, with a 90% increase in leadership. With Black employees, it has grown by more than 50%, with a 60% increase in leadership.

The number of female employees worldwide has grown by more than 70%, with an 85% increase in leadership.

Apple also shares its progress toward more inclusive leadership by bringing people into Apple and hiring from within:

43% open lordship roles filled by people from URCs in the U.S.

open lordship roles filled by people from URCs in the U.S. 29% open R&D leadership roles filled by people from URCs in the U.S.

open R&D leadership roles filled by people from URCs in the U.S. 37% open leadership roles filled by women globally

open leadership roles filled by women globally 26% open R&D leadership roles filled by women globally

Although the diversity numbers at Apple are getting better over time, the company has a majority of white male employees, which male employees represent 66% of its global gender and white employees, 47% of its U.S. Race and Ethnicity.

In its Apple Leadership page about executive profiles, of all the 17 executives, there are only four women, one of them is Asian and another one is Afro-American. The rest of Apple’s leadership is white and male.

It will take a while for the company to be more diverse, but at least Apple has a commitment to pay equity for everyone at the company and work for racial equity and justice beyond Apple’s HQ.

You can check all the numbers of inclusion and diversity from Apple on this page here.

