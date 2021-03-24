Stacktrace Podcast 128: “They backed themselves into a home corner”

Rambo launches a new app, John has thoughts about SwiftUI’s heavy usage of Swift’s type system, and it turns out that there might be more to the HomePod mini than meets the eye.

