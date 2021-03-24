Stacktrace Podcast 128: “They backed themselves into a home corner”

Rambo launches a new app, John has thoughts about SwiftUI’s heavy usage of Swift’s type system, and it turns out that there might be more to the HomePod mini than meets the eye.
Sponsored by Linode: Get $100 in free credit to Develop, deploy, and scale your modern applications faster and easier.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Download MP3
Links
- Rambo’s new app: PhotoStapler
- PhotoKit
- The SwiftUI layout system
- Core ML
- The DeepLab ML model
- TensorFlow
- Bindable SwiftUI list elements
- UIAppearance
- Mark Gurman’s latest report about the HomePod mini
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel