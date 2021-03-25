Nintendo launches new iPhone tool to help you show off your Animal Crossing island

Proud of your time spent with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has now launched a new tool to help you show off your Animal Crossing island, dubbed “Island Tour Creator.” It’s available today on your iPhone via the web browser.

Although it was already possible to share your Animal Crossing’s island on social media and even invite friends to come by, it’s now possible to add some Animal Crossing-themed style to what you’ve captured.

Using the Island Tour Creator

There are two kinds of creations you can make with the feature: Island Poster and Island Trailer.

Island Poster: Create a fun poster to highlight your island’s best features using a screenshot and a tagline.

Create a fun poster to highlight your island’s best features using a screenshot and a tagline. Island Trailer: Create a video trailer showing off the highlights of your island using in-game screenshots or videos that you’ve captured.

To start creating your poster or trailer, you’ll need screenshots or videos from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game created using a Nintendo Switch system. You can use media saved on your iPhone or from Twitter, but it must be from Animal Crossing, otherwise, Nintendo won’t let you use it.

Then you can add patterns and everything that is cute for your island poster. To share island trailers, you must download the trailer to send to a friend. If you send just the website URL, the receiver won’t be able to see it.

Nintendo promoted a bit of what you can do with the Island Tour Creator, like creating fun posters and videos with content captured on the game, with an announcement on Twitter.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator website is now available! Show off your island by creating fun posters and videos with content captured on your #NintendoSwitch. Here's just one example, featuring Ninten Island!https://t.co/mYxkogv0xu pic.twitter.com/ehxaS7UmQJ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 24, 2021

You can start using the Island Tour Creator tool on your iPhone right here.

