All of today’s best deals are headlined by an up to 40% off sale on official Apple MagSafe chargers and cases. That’s alongside AirPods Pro at $160 and a new low on the latest iPad Air at $70 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple MagSafe Charger deals take 40% off

Verizon Wireless is launching a new buy more and save sale that’s taking up to 40% off a selection of smartphone accessories. Amongst all of the eligible deals, our top picks fall to Apple’s lineup of MagSafe iPhone 12 cases and chargers. Across the board, these are the best prices to date on the new first-party accessories and well below previous offers whether you’re saving 30% or the full 40%.

Those who just picked up an iPhone 12 and are looking to deck it out with accessories will find today’s deals particularly notable, as the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger can be bundled with a Silicone MagSafe Case and standard MagSafe Charger for $153. That’s $64 off the going rate and $30 under the combined all-time lows on the accessories.

AirPods Pro fall to $160 in Woot refurb sale

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple AirPods from $10. Amongst all of the savings, AirPods Pro at $160 is our top pick. Having originally fetched $249 and going for $220 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

With active noise cancelling leading the way, AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet with other notable features like spatial audio, Hey Siri, and more. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Latest iPad Air arrives at Amazon low of $70 off

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $679 in select styles. Down from the usual $749 going rate, you’re saving $70 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. The 64GB models are also on sale for $559, down from $600.

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen and Apple Pencil support that makes it just as ideal for drawing and other creative work as it is for binging Netflix and the like. Everything is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor that’s supplemented by Touch ID in the power button, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a USB-C port. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

