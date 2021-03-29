Since the last entry in my iPhone 12 Mini diary, I’ve seen a lot of snarky comments about the iPhone 12 Mini’s battery life from people who likely don’t even own it. Yes, the iPhone 12 Mini battery life is terrible compared to an iPhone 12 Pro Max, but if you want the iPhone 12 Mini for its size, you already understand these trade-offs. Today, let’s talk about the iPhone 12 Mini, how to improve it with the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless, and why people in the tech community shouldn’t assume their opinion about a particular iPhone is the opinion of everyone.

After years of using a Max iPhone, I jumped at the chance to go smaller, and I don’t regret it whatsoever. Is the battery life just okay? Yes, it’s very much okay. You know what, I am OK with okay battery life because I sit at a desk most of the day and use Anker PowerWave to keep my iPhone charged while allowing me access to glance at notifications. I keep it charged at night using Ravpower magnetic charger. The only time I am concerned about battery life is outside of that period. Even after I start traveling again, I am willing to live with those trade-offs. The times I need my iPhone to last two days without charging are few and far between.

Traveling with the iPhone 12 Mini

I’ve yet to travel with the iPhone 12 Mini, but when I do, I’ll still be fine with just okay battery life thanks to products like Anker’s new PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless for the iPhone 12 lineup. While it’s MagSafe compatible, it’s not officially certified by Apple, but I’ve had great luck with it so far. The magnet allows you to use your iPhone 12 without worrying about the battery falling off, so you can keep it in your pocket while charging, unlike other Qi-based chargers.

Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless will completely charge an iPhone 12 Mini from 0 to 100%, iPhone 12 from 0 to 95%, iPhone 12 Pro from 0 to 97%, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0 to 75%. You can even use it to charge your iPhone while the battery pack is charging over USB-C, so it’s the perfect travel accessory for the iPhone 12 Mini. You can keep your iPhone charged all night, grab it in the morning, use the PowerCore charger to keep your iPhone 12 Mini topped off all day, and then when it runs out of juice, throw it in your bag.

If you are the type of person who travels frequently or needs to do as much work from their iPhone when away from a Mac or iPad, then you’ll likely be frustrated by the iPhone 12 Mini screen size, but if you travel infrequently and do the majority of your work from a Mac or an iPad, you’ll be well suited by the Mini size and battery.

When the iPhone 12 lineup was first announced, I wasn’t that excited about MagSafe, but as time has gone on, it’s become one of my favorite things about the iPhone 12. If you are concerned about extending the battery life of the iPhone 12 Mini, grab this external battery. It snaps right on the back of the iPhone 12.

Wrap up on iPhone 12 Mini Battery

It’s essential to keep in mind that every technology product is a series of choices. Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has an impressive battery, but it’s also a big phone that isn’t easy to stick in your pocket. The iPhone 12 Mini doesn’t have near the other iPhones’ battery life in the lineup, but it’s much more portable. I hope Apple continues to offer iPhones in every size so suit as many people’s preferences as possible. With the addition of Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless battery, the iPhone 12 Mini becomes a suitable travel iPhone while remaining compact and easy to carry.

