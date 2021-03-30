Adobe launches iPad app bundle with Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, more at 50% off

Adobe is out today with a new iPad app bundle to offer its mobile design software in a convenient and more affordable package. The Adobe Design Mobile Bundle includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, Adobe Fonts, Spark Post, and more.

Adobe’s Creative Cloud chief product officer and executive VP, Scott Belsky announced the new iPad bundle in a blog post today titled “Everything’s coming together for mobile creativity.”

In the development of all successful technologies there comes a tipping point — a moment when technology, design, availability, and an understanding of the needs of the market all mature and that technology suddenly seems not only viable, but inevitable. I believe we are at that tipping point now with mobile creative tools.

To make its mobile software more accessible, Adobe has launched the new iPad Mobile Bundle. You can download the bundle directly from the App Store. It comes with Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, Spark Post, and the Creative Cloud app. You also get access to Adobe Fonts and Behance along with 100GB of storage.

The new bundle pricing is $14.99/month or $149.99/year, which is 50% off what the apps cost if purchased separately. To get the deal, you’ll need to download the official Adobe iPad bundle from the App Store.

However, if you need the Adobe creative apps on Mac as well as iPad, Photoshop + Lightroom goes from $9.99/month, Illustrator from $20.99/month, and the full suite from $52.99/month.

