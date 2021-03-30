Apple announces WWDC Swift Student Challenge, applications now open

Along with officially announcing WWDC 2021 today, Apple has announced and opened its annual Swift Student Challenge. Prizes this year will include exclusive WWDC outerwear, customized pin set, and membership to the Apple Developer Program.

WWDC 2021 will be all virtual and is set for June 7-11. One of the great benefits of that is that like last year, anyone from around the world can fully participate in the developer conference.

Along with the exciting news, Apple has announced and opened up its WWDC 2021 Swift Student Challenge:

We continue our long-standing tradition of supporting students who love to code with this year’s exciting Swift Student Challenge. Showcase your passion for coding by creating an incredible Swift playground on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program. This challenge is open to students around the world.

The goal this year is to “Create an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Be creative.”

Submissions are open from now until Sunday April 18, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT.

Check out the full eligibility and other requirements on Apple’s Swift Student Challenge page here. Apple’s also got the Swift Student Challenge forums as a great resource to talk with others participating in the challenge.

Here’s a look at the swag Apple gave out to Swift Challenge winners last year:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: