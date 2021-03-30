You can now use your iPhone or Apple Watch as a contactless ticket for entry to Disney parks

- Mar. 30th 2021 6:41 am PT

You can now enter Walt Disney World with just a contactless wave of your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Today, Disney announced the launch of its MagicMobile service, an alternative way to get around the Disney resort electronically, similar to the MagicBand. Apple users can simply add a MagicMobile pass to their Apple Wallet and enter using the NFC reader at the park gates.

To add a MagicMobile pass to Apple Wallet, download the My Disney Experience app. Register your purchased park tickets with your account. You can then make a digital MagicMobile pass with a variety of Disney-themed designs and simply add it to the Wallet app.

MagicMobile passes work just like Apple Pay cards and support the Express Mode feature. This means you do not have to unlock or authenticate your iPhone. Just tap and go.

Families are able to add multiple passes to a single device, one for each person. Although not available at launch, Disney says MagicMobile passes will also be able to be used inside Disney Resort hotels in the coming months.

MagicMobile passes are available first for iPhone and Apple Watch, and will be available on other devices soon. Disney says the passes are meant as an alternative option, not a replacement, to the MagicBand.

