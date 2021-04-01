Facebook is launching today a new COVID-19 vaccine profile frame on iOS, Android, and the web, developed in collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new frames will let you share support for COVID-19 vaccines and see that others are doing the same.

Research shows that social norms can have a major impact on people’s attitudes and behaviors when it comes to their health. We know people are more likely to get a vaccine when they see many people they trust are doing it.

Facebook says in the coming weeks it’ll show a summary in the users’ News Feed with friends, family members, and people followed who are using the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.

The company also launched the same function in the UK in partnership with National Health Service (NHS). Facebook says that “in just a few weeks, a quarter of people on Facebook in the UK have already seen a friend or family member use the NHS COVID-19 vaccine profile frame.”

On Wednesday, Facebook also announced changes in the News Feed adding new ways to manage and control what you see. These changes will start to roll out for iOS users in the coming weeks.

