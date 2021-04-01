Facebook for iOS adds new COVID-19 vaccine profile frames

- Apr. 1st 2021 5:51 am PT

0

Facebook is launching today a new COVID-19 vaccine profile frame on iOS, Android, and the web, developed in collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new frames will let you share support for COVID-19 vaccines and see that others are doing the same.

Research shows that social norms can have a major impact on people’s attitudes and behaviors when it comes to their health. We know people are more likely to get a vaccine when they see many people they trust are doing it.

Facebook says in the coming weeks it’ll show a summary in the users’ News Feed with friends, family members, and people followed who are using the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.

The company also launched the same function in the UK in partnership with National Health Service (NHS). Facebook says that “in just a few weeks, a quarter of people on Facebook in the UK have already seen a friend or family member use the NHS COVID-19 vaccine profile frame.”

On Wednesday, Facebook also announced changes in the News Feed adding new ways to manage and control what you see. These changes will start to roll out for iOS users in the coming weeks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018

About the Author