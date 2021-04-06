Want to learn a new language? Whether you want to approach it casually or seriously, there are some great options available on iOS. Read on for the best iPhone language learning apps.

From free to paid and no matter if you can’t speak a word or are picking up where you left off with learning a new language, the options below offer proven strategies to make real progress with your iPhone or iPad.

Best iPhone language learning apps

Over the last ten years, Duolingo has become one of the most popular and effective ways to learn a new language.

Created by language experts from Carnegie Mellon University, the free Duolingo iPhone and iPad app (web too) is designed around “quick, bite-sized lessons.” The app uses a game-style approach that makes it fun with the goals of language retention and building a daily learning habit. Over 35 languages are available, even Klingon 😅.





The free version is supported with ads, but they’re not obnoxious with persistent banners, but rather short video ads and the end of some lessons. You can also opt for extra features and remove ads with the Duolingo Plus plans from $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

Duolingo for iPhone/iPad has won an Editors’ Choice award from Apple and is highly rated at 4.7/5 stars from over 1 million reviews.

Rosetta Stone is probably the most well-known name when it comes to language learning software. The company has been a leader in the industry for over 25 years and it offers all of that experience in its iPhone and iPad app.

With 24 languages to choose from, Rosetta Stone on iOS includes personalized learning plans based on its immersion method, pronunciation feedback, downloadable lessons for offline use, syncing across devices, and more. Rosetta is also using the bite-sized approach with 10-minute lessons.

Rosetta Stone on iPhone and iPad is available as a free app with in-app purchases to unlock all the content. There are 3-month and 1-year subscription options from $44.99-$109.99 with there also being a lifetime access option priced at $199.99.

Rosetta Stone for iPhone and iPad has strong ratings at 4.8/5 stars on almost 150,000 reviews.

This is another highly-rated iPhone language learning app. Memrise is built around the skill of speaking in real-life situations and leverages videos of native speakers to help you learn.

The app’s primary goals are to help users:

Know the translation of words and phrases

Understand them when they’re used in real-life situations

Be able to chat with other people

Memrise offers over 20 languages with subscriptions starting from $8.99/month to a one-time purchase of $139.99 for a lifetime plan. You can download and test out your first Memrise lesson on iPhone and iPad for free. Like Duolingo, Memrise has also won an Apple Editors’ Choice award.

HelloTalk offers a different approach from the apps above with the main focus being a “global language learning and culture exchange community.”

The goal is to be a place to practice speaking, reading, listening, and writing in real scenarios. The developer highlights “HelloTalk is based on communication, not curriculum. You don’t have homework! Instead, just chat and have fun while learning a new language.”

Along with the community focus, HelloTalk features “HelloWords” 5-minute vocal lessons and also a Live Class offering.

HelloTalk for iPhone and iPad is a free download (ad-supported) with the VIP plans going from $6.99/month, $39.99/year, or $89.99 as a one-time purchase. VIP users get unlimited translations, 3 languages at the same time, refined search for language partners, and no ads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: