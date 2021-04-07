Chipolo ONE launching in June as the first third-party item tracker with Find My integration

Apple officially opened up its Find My app to third-party products today with the first ones including two e-bikes from Van Moof, SoundForm earbuds from Belkin, and an item tracker from Chipolo. And now we’ve got the launch details on the new Chipolo ONE Spot that will come with a 12-month replaceable battery, 120dB ring, and more.

Chipolo launched its ONE item tracker back in 2020 at CES with Siri support, free out-of-range notifications, and more. Now the company has announced the new Chipolo ONE Spot, which will be the first third-party item tracker to work with Apple’s Find My app.

Created for Apple users, the Chipolo ONE Spot will allow them to locate not just misplaced but also missing personal items, whether enjoying a walk, commuting to work or travelling abroad. Featuring a water-resistant and lightweight design of the Chipolo, users will truly be able to go anywhere and everywhere with peace of mind.

With the Find My app, users will be able to locate items, have the ONE Spot play a sound with the loud 120dB ring, and put missing items into Lost Mode with the company noting Find My’s encryption will keep location data private and secure.

Chipolo ONE Spot features:

Long Battery Life: A lengthy 12 month time span.

A lengthy 12 month time span. Replaceable Battery: Reduce waste with the option to replace the battery.

Reduce waste with the option to replace the battery. Loud Sound: A 120dB ring.

A 120dB ring. Water Resistant: To survive all unexpected splashes.

The upcoming tracker will be available in “Almost Black” and doesn’t require any subscriptions. Pre-orders will start in May from Chipolo and Best Buy with deliveries starting in June.

Chipolo hasn’t shared pricing details yet, but the special ONE Spot will likely go for more than the $25 the original ONE sells for.

You can sign up for alerts when preorders open by entering your email on Chipolo’s product page here.

Notably, today’s announcements from Apple around Find My have come and gone without any mention of its own in the works item tracker – AirTags.

