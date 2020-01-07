Chipolo ONE item tracker announced with two year battery, subscription-free out of range alerts

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been using the new Chipolo ONE item tracker as a replacement for my old Tile tracker that recently died (I had one of the ones with a non-replaceable battery). Chipolo ONE launches today with a number of features that make it worth considering over competitors. Despite the rumblings of Apple releasing AirTag sometime in 2020, Chipolo ONE is an affordable item tracker that is worth checking out.

Item trackers have one single goal: to help you find something you’ve lost. For me, it’s always my keys. I don’t really know why I lose them, but I just do. I especially lose them at home. In the few days between my Tile dying and receiving the Chipolo ONE, I lost them three times. Since I park in the garage, you’d think I’d remember to leave them in the car, but I don’t.

So what makes Chipolo ONE different than other item trackers? The main thing is that all the features are included in the purchase price. For only $25, you get out of range notifications (a reminder that you might have left your keys somewhere), a 120dB ring, a two-year replaceable battery, unlimited sharing of your Chipolo ONE with anyone, integration with the Lost & Found community, and integration with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The key thing that I came away with was that out of range alerts are available as part of the standard purchase price. With many other vendors, these features required an ongoing subscription. Chipolo has spent considerable time make sure its out or range alerts aren’t giving false positives. They are leveraging Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and intelligent learning software to identify on a per-situation basis whether or not you’ve actually left your item behind

The range on Chipolo ONE can extend up to 200 ft, but that also depends on your surroundings (walls can limit the range). In my experience, the only time I couldn’t find my keys was the time I accidentally left them in the car in the driveway. One of the things I’ve really appreciated about the device is how polished the iPhone app is in day to day use. It’s never crashed on me, and it has a well thought out user interface. My colleague Michael Potuck experienced Chipolo when he reviewed Ekster’s Siri-enabled wallet that uses a solar-powered custom slim Chipolo card.

“We are building products to give each item the power to be found, making people’s lives easier and supporting them in an affordable, collaborative manner. We know from our community that the most misplaced items are extremely valuable wallets, keys and phones; this is why we have updated our product line to enhance the features we offer our customers,” explains Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo.

If you are at CES, Chipolo will be showing off the Chipolo ONE along with their existing products at the Sands Expo (Tech West), Level 2, Hall A-D, Booth number: 44352. Chipolo ONE can be purchased for $25.

