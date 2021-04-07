Tweetbot for iOS adds a new dark theme, PiP video player, more

Tweetbot for iOS has received another notable update with version 6.1 now available on the App Store.

With this update, Tweetbot for iOS brings a redesigned video play with picture-in-picture support, a new set of custom icons, a high-contrast Light theme as well as a new dark theme, and bug fixes. The update was first announced on Tuesday and released shortly thereafter.

Here are the full release notes for this week’s new update according to the App Store

Totally redesigned video player with PIP support

New set of custom icons

New High Contrast Light theme

Lots of bug fixes

In January, Tweetbot updated its app to version 6. Now as an app free to download, the Twitter client requires an in-app subscription to unlock the core functionality of the service.

For $0.99 per month or $5.99 annually, Tweetbot 6 included with that update three new app icons, new light and dark themes, and Chrome and Firefox support for opening URLs. The update also dropped support using other services for URL shortening, image uploads, and video.

Tweetbot 6 also included some interface tweaks to the timeline, as well as support for the latest version of the Twitter API. The new Twitter API includes support for polls as well as cards.

You can download the latest version of the app on the App Store here. Tweetbot 6 for iOS requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later to run.

Tweetbot for iOS 6.1 submitted to Apple. Featuring a new dark theme, more app icons, and a new video player with PIP. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/JbGcEuySE0 — Tapbots (@tapbots) April 6, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: