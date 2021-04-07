VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes now support Find My integration, here’s how it works

Apple today announced that its Find My network is now open to third-party accessories. In addition to earbuds from Belkin and an item tracker from Chipolo, two electric bikes from VanMoof are also adding Find My integration: the S3 and X3. Here are the details on how it works.

For those unfamiliar, VanMoof is a popular e-bike brand that touts a community of over 150,000 riders. Its lineup consists of the of the X3 and S3 e-bikes, both of which start at $1,998, and both of which now support Apple’s Find My network. Electrek reviewed the S3 here and called it a technical marvel.

VanMoof announced the news in its own press release this afternoon, saying that “all new VanMoof S3 and X3 models bought as of today will be compatible with the Apple Find My network.” This seems to mean that VanMoof’s integration with the Find My application will not be backwards compatible with previously sold S3 and X3 bikes.

The process to add a VanMoof e-bike to the Find My app is straightforward. In the VanMoof app, there will be an “Add to Apple Find My” option, which will show users how to enable the Find My technology on the bike itself, then connect with the Find My app. The company explains how this works:

You can connect your VanMoof S3 or X3 to the Find My app on your Apple devices in a few easy steps. After setup, you can view and locate your VanMoof S3 and X3 alongside your other supported devices in the new Items tab. In addition to VanMoof’s industry-leading security measures, if your VanMoof bike ever goes missing, you now have the option to use the Find My app to take action to recover it. If it’s nearby you can play a sound to easily locate it – or if it’s further away, just put your bike in Lost Mode and let the Find My network help track it down.

As you can see in the screenshots above, you’ll be able to view your VanMoof bike in the “Items” tab of the Find My app. You can see its current location, battery charge, and easily get directions to the bike’s location.

Our colleagues over at Electrek reviewed the VanMoof S3 last summer, and concluded that it is a “technical and design marvel, but not for everyone.” Check out that full review right here and be sure to stay tuned to 9to5Mac for more on how the VanMoof bikes integrate with Apple’s Find My network.

