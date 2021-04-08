PSA: Verizon recalls 2.5M hotspots due to fire concerns, including ones distributed by schools

Verizon has issued a recall for 2.5 million of its Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots today. The models were sold between 2017 and 2021 and have a battery defect that can create a fire hazard. Notably, the hotspots were distributed to students by some school districts in addition to being sold at Verizon stores.

Verizon shared the details about the recall today as did the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (via CNBC).

Verizon is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to recall Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspot devices, including models MHS900L, MHS900LS and MHS900LPP. During investigations with the supplier, it has been determined that the lithium-ion battery in the Ellipsis Jetpack devices can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Verizon says that it is working to determine the cause of the issue and that it will be giving replacement devices to all of its customers with the recalled hotspots. The carrier told CNBC that there over 1 million of the recalled devices in use although the program covers a total of 2.5 million devices.

The US Product Safety Commission says Verizon has gotten 15 reports from users about these hotspots overheating with 6 of them involving fire damage, and two including burn injuries.

If you have an affected device, you can call or head to the recall landing page:

Verizon toll-free at 855-205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or online at www.EllipsisJetpackRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.verizon.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

If you have to use a recalled Ellipsis hotspot for the short term, Verizon says to do the following:

Turn the recalled hotspot “on” and plug it in to allow the hotspot to receive two over-the-air automatic software updates that: (a) enable the device’s identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen and (b) prevent the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on.

After the software update is applied, users should: (a) Leave the device powered on while it is plugged in. (b) When not in use, the device should be turned off, unplugged from its power source, and securely stored.

Consumers should use the contact information below to receive a replacement hotspot free of charge and a return envelope to return the Ellipsis to Verizon for safe disposal.

Schools that provided the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack to students have been contacted by Verizon with instructions on receiving replacement hotspots free of charge and mailing packages to return the recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks to Verizon for safe disposal.

Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return their recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: