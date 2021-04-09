As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals kick off with various Anker iPhone essentials, including its MagSafe Charger, from $13. That’s alongside this Lutron Caseta HomeKit Starter Kit at $124 and Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs from $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale has iPhone essentials from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has launched a new sale today to close out the week with a collection of deals from $13. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger for $16. Down from its usual $24 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Starter Kit falls to $124

Amazon currently offers the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit for $124. Normally fetching $155, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the best discount of the year and the third-lowest price to date. This comes within $8 of the all-time low as well.

Lutron’s Caseta Deluxe kit is a more affordbale way to achieve whole-home lighting without having to swap out every light bulb. The two included in-wall switches pair with the bundled smart bridge and a wireless pico remote, bringing HomeKit control to overhead lighting. There’s also Alexa and Assistant support, as well as scheduling features and more.

Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs on sale from $70

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $70. Normally fetching $85, today’s offer comes within $3 of the all-time low set just once before and matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date. You can also grab the 1TB version for $140, saving you $25 and marking the best lowest to date, as well.

Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a three-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind.

