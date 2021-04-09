‘Dropover’ app enables a new drag and drop experience on your Mac

One of the actions I do repeatedly on my Mac is drag and drop, either to move files from one folder to another or to upload them to a website or app. While I’ve never had any problems with the way drag and drop works on the Mac, I recently discovered an app called Dropover that remarkably improves the experience with this action.

The system’s native drag and drop action works in a simple way: you select the files you want in a specific folder or on your Desktop and then drag them anywhere else. But there are some limitations to this, which is the fact that you cannot select files from different folders to move them together, or even select files all at once and distribute them to different places.

Dropover, however, lets you do just that. With the app open, you can invoke the Dropover window by clicking the icon in the menu bar, using a keyboard shortcut, or even by shaking the mouse cursor when you have selected files. Instead of dragging the content to another folder, you can drag and drop it into Dropover.

Everything you drag to the Dropover stays there until you decide what to do with those files. This way, the user can easily select files from multiple folders, keep them in Dropover, and then move them together to another location. If you no longer want to move your files, simply close the Dropover window and everything will remain in the same place.

Users can also interact individually with each file in the Dropover window. This allows you to move just some of the selected files to another location or remove an item from the shelf. In addition to offering a sharing extension that works with third-party apps, Dropover can be integrated with iCloud, Dropbox, and other cloud services for easy file sharing — including its own service called “Dropover Cloud.”

Dropover is available for free on the App Store and you can use it without limitations for 14 days. The full version of the app is available through a one-time $4.99 in-app purchase. Learn more about the app on its official website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: