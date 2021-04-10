Apple announced on Wednesday the first third-party accessories to receive support for the Find My feature. Aside from locating your own Apple devices, it’s now possible to locate some other accessories as well, here’s how.

With iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, and macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, you can keep track of compatible third-party products in the Item tab of the Find My app, using an encrypted, anonymous network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices.

The company explains that devices in the Find My network use secure Bluetooth technology to detect missing items nearby and report their approximate location back to the user.

How to track third-party accessories using Apple’s Find My

First, you must follow the manufacturer’s instructions to begin the connection process;

Open the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch;

In the Items tab, tap “Add New Item;”

Follow the onscreen steps to name it and register it to your Apple ID.

After following the steps, you’ll be able to see the accessory on the map, play a sound if it’s nearby, enable Lost Mode, and get notified when it’s found, depending on which features the item supports.

The third-party accessories will also be able to take advantage of Apple’s U1 chip, available on the iPhone 11 or newer, Apple Watch Series 6, and HomePod mini.

As for now, there are three products compatible with Apple’s Find My:

Also, don’t forget to secure your Apple ID with two-factor authentication and turn your Bluetooth on.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: