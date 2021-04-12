All of today’s best deals kick off with a $100 discount on the M1 MacBook Pro. That’s alongside official Apple iPhone 11/12 cases from $16 and the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro now $100 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching the second-best price to date, which has only been beaten once before.

The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Official Apple iPhone 11/12 cases from $16

We have spotted some notable deals on official Apple iPhone 12 cases today along with some previous-generation options. Amazon is now offering the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Mini at $24. Regularly $59, like it fetches direct from Apple, this is nearly 60% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find.

It is made from “specially tanned and finished leather” that will develop a natural patina over time. The built-in magnets line up perfectly with iPhone 12 mini to make use of Apple’s MagSafe gear and other magnetic accessories.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones have dropped to $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in, which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water and sweat resistance.

