All of today’s best deals include up to $164 in savings on Apple Watch Series 6 models. That’s alongside the first discount on Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case to $55 and unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max at $249 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $164 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $164 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $369. Throughout the sale today, you’ll find everything from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel offerings, cellular models, and more. You can shop the entire collection of discounts here while locking in some of the best prices of the year.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist, headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case sees first discount to $55

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $55 in California Poppy. Normally fetching $59, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer marks the very first price cut on these official iPhone 12/Pro cases and a new all-time low, as well.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well.

Save up to $249 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Woot is currently offering unlocked iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models starting at $880. With as much as $249 in savings across various storage capacities and both screen sizes, you’ll be able to lock in the lowest prices of the year on a new handset.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

