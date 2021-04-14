‘Moderation’ is a food diary app with Apple Watch rings to complete

Moderation is a food diary app developed by Pixelfolio in Wales, and it has received its biggest update yet to version 3.0.

Different from other apps where you can count how many calories you have eaten through the day, Moderation is simpler and the user just has to categorize if a meal is healthy or unhealthy.

Moderation has been available for almost three years, and with version 3.0 it received a completely redesigned interface, widget support, and more:

Redesign interface

Widgets to help you log meals or view charts of your progress

Adds the ability to create more tags such as “Low carb,” “Gluten-free,” “Chocolate,” and more to gain extra insights into your meals

Adds the ability to tag people you eat with to understand how they can impact your eating choices

Create custom meal types to match how you segment your meal throughout the day

Choose from different themes and app icons

Nag Mode, reminders to log your meal for those who need a constant reminder

Moderation looks similar to the Fitness app where you can find insights about your workouts, trends, and activities throughout the day. In this app, it doesn’t matter how many calories you’re eating, but the most important part is if what you’re eating is considered healthy or not.

The more you use Moderation, the more insights you can get about your eating habits. For example, if you have a great breakfast, if you constantly have bad snacks throughout the day, or if you’re relying too much on takeout rather than cooking your own food, the app summarizes all of that for you.

Moderation also works with Siri Shortcuts and has a strong focus on privacy as the user doesn’t have to create an account and there are no ads. The developer says the user can “maximize insight from a minimal amount of effort and data being tracked.”

Moderation is free to download but offers an in-app subscription for $4.99/month or $29.99/year to unlock all features, such as the ability to add more than two tags and choose from different themes and app icons. You can check the app here on the App Store.

