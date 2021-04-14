Stacktrace Podcast 131: “Apple product therapy”

It’s finally time for another round of Apple Event Keynote Poker, with John and Rambo placing their bets as to what Apple might announce during their “Spring Loaded” event on April 20th. Also, the power of HTTP, SwiftUI for AR, Swift’s Result Builders feature, and more.



