All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet at a new low of $50 alongside Anker iPhone accessory Gold Box sale from $11 and Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for $122. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Snap Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet onto your iPhone 12 at $50

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $50 in various styles. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low on any color and beats our previous mention by about $1.

As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset, thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker Gold Box sale has iPhone accessories from $11

Amazon is offering up to 39% off Anker charging gear and USB hubs. You’ll also find USB-C cables and its mobile game controller on sale, as well as the Anker Wireless PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Charger for $30. Regularly $41, this is 27% off the going rate, one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find.

With 10W output to Samsung gear and 7.5W to iPhone, this dual charging station provides a neat and organized home for two smart devices. The white colorway is a refreshing option for folks looking to steer clear of all-black accessories and makes for a perfect nightstand solution. Includes a 5-foot power cable and can charge through cases up to 5mm thick.

Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger on sale for only second time at $122

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $122. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

