How much more would you be willing to pay for the 2021 iPad Pro? [Poll]

Apple’s Spring Loaded event is set for tomorrow, April 20, and we’re expecting to see new iPad Pro models and more. While Apple often introduces new hardware at the same price points as the outgoing devices, we’ve just seen a report that claims the 2021 iPad Pro models could land with price bumps. How much more would you be willing to pay for the 2021 iPad Pro?

After the 2020 iPad Air debuted last year with the newer A14 chip, support for the Magic Keyboard, second-gen Apple Pencil, and more at a starting price $200 below the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, the value proposition on the latter became more questionable.

The new 2021 iPad Pro models expected to launch tomorrow should come with an upgraded A14X chip, mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model, and even Thunderbolt support. Those features should offer differentiation between the iPad Pro and Air devices for power users. However, that comes with the possibility of Apple launching the 2021 iPad Pro with “modest” price increases.

And it’s not only the 2020 iPad Air from $599 that could make people carefully consider whether a 2021 iPad Pro will be worth it. Now we’ve got the highly capable 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starting at just $999 (and M1 MacBook Pro from $1,299).

The existing 2020 iPad Pro lineup officially starts at $799 for the 11-inch and $999 for the 12.9-inch and runs up to $1,449 or $1,649 for the maxed out 1TB models with cellular. Add another $300-$350 for the Magic Keyboard (sometimes less as it is often on sale) and $100+ for the Apple Pencil and you’re talking $1,100-$1,749 for the 11-inch and $1,400-$1,949 for the 12.9-inch model.

It’s hard to know exactly what a “modest” price bump could be, but based on a $999 price point, a 5% increase would mean a $49 bump, 10% $99 increase, 15% $149, etc.

What do you think? How much more would you be willing to pay for the 2021 iPad Pro? Share your thoughts in the poll and comments below!

