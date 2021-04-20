HomePod mini launching in three more countries in June

After today’s “Spring Loaded” event, Apple has also announced that the HomePod mini will be launching in new countries in June.

Austria, New Zealand, and Ireland customers will be able to purchase the HomePod mini in a few months from now.

This is the first expansion since the original HomePod was discontinued back in March. Now, those three countries join customers from the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, China, Mexico, and Taiwan that can buy Apple’s smart speaker.

Here are the prices for the countries:

Austria: €99

€99 Ireland: €99

€99 New Zealand: $159

According to Apple, HomePod mini has “everything customers want in a smart speaker: amazing sound for listening to music,” “a world-class intelligent assistant that delivers a personal experience,” and a product designed with “privacy and security in mind.”

The product will likely ship with HomePod 14.5, the latest version of the system, which will launch publicly next week

