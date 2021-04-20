After announcing the all-new M1 iMac today at the Spring Loaded event, Apple has shared all the fine details for the totally redesigned all-in-one Mac. Let’s look at what you’re missing with the $1,299 base model, storage and RAM options, I/O, the new Touch ID Magic Keyboard, and more.

The 24-inch M1 iMac comes in three standard configurations with custom configurations also available to increase storage and RAM. Notably, the base 2021 iMac misses out on a few different features and benefits of the mid and high-end version. And even with the new M1 iMacs up for order at the end of April, Apple is still selling the old 27-inch Intel version.

Base M1 iMac

The entry M1 iMac runs $1,299 and comes with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

However, you’re not getting the Ethernet port built into the power brick that comes with the mid and high-end M1 iMacs (or will need to pay to upgrade). You’re also only getting two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and a standard Magic Keyboard (Touch ID costs extra).

It’s available in four colors (instead of seven): blue, green, pink, and silver. And storage options for custom builds up to 1TB and RAM up to 16GB.

Mid, high-end, and custom M1 iMacs

The more expensive M1 iMacs start and $1,499 and up. You’ve got an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, storage options up to 2TB and RAM up to 16GB.

The power adapter comes with a Gigabit Ethernet port built-in and there are two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports on the rear and two USB 3 ports. They also come standard with the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.





Another perk of the more expensive models is seven color choices: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

VESA option, Touch ID Magic Keyboard, and more

All the M1 iMac models feature the new super-thin design, 24-inch 4.5K display, M1 chip, new magnetic power cable, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 support, 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

There’s also the option to buy the new 2021 iMac with a VESA mount. It runs the same price to opt for the mount instead of the stand.

Interestingly, for now Apple hasn’t listed the new Touch ID Magic Keyboards for sale on their own. But they will work with all M1 Macs.

The M1 iMac will be available to order starting April 30 with shipping starting in the “second half of May.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: