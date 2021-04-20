‘Spring loaded’ keynote now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

If you missed Tuesday’s Apple special event, don’t worry. Apple has just shared on its official website and YouTube channel the videos from today’s “Spring loaded” keynote.

The company today introduced a new generation iPad Pro with the M1 chip, improved cameras, and Mini-LED “XDR” display in the larger 12.9-inch model. Apple also announced a redesigned iMac, AirTags, and a new Apple TV 4K.

This was Apple’s first special event of 2021 and also the fifth entirely online event since WWDC 2020 in June last year. Once again, the press was unable to attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple has live streamed the presentation on its website and also on YouTube, and now the full keynote is available to be rewatched. The keynote is also available on Apple Podcasts as audio-only and an HD video version.

Don’t forget to check out our full coverage here on 9to5Mac with everything Apple announced today.

You can check the video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: