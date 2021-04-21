CODA is the first film in Sundance Festival history to win all top prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category. Today, Apple announces the movie is going to premiere for Apple TV+ users and in theaters at the same time.

Written and directed by Siân Heder (Tallulah, Little America), CODA was presented in the US Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be honored with four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize.

Here’s the story about CODA:

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

The movie stars Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Eugenio Derbez (The Casagrandes), Troy Kotsur (The Number 23), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Vikings), Daniel Durant (Switched at Birth), Amy Forsyth (Beautiful Boy), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill), and Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God).

CODA is produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

The film premieres in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 13. You can check our Apple TV+ guide here.

