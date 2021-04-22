Apple releases first developer beta of macOS 11.4 with new GPU support [Update: Public beta too]

We just got the macOS 11.3 release candidate shortly after Apple’s Spring Loaded event. And ahead of the 11.3 public launch that could coincide with iOS 14.5 next week, Apple has seeded developers with the first beta for macOS 11.4 that comes with support for new AMD GPUs.

Update 4/22: Now available for public beta testers.

The OTA for the macOS 11.4 beta should start showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program (keep refreshing if you don’t see it yet). You can also download it manually on Apple’s Developer site.

If you’re not already enrolled in the public beta, you can do that on Apple’s website here.

macOS 11.3 comes with new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, and support for the latest Xbox/PlayStation controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, and more.

macOS 11.4 beta 1 comes with expanded GPU support:

The macOS 11.4 beta lands at about 3GB in size and build number 20F5046g. We’ll be looking out for any more changes or new features that come with the new software. Spot anything? Share in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

