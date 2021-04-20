iOS 14.5 coming to iPhone and iPad ‘next week’

iOS 14.5 will be available for iPhone and iPad next week after an extended software beta period that started in February. The latest software update brings loads of new features including two new Siri voices, strong protection against app tracking, a redesigned Podcasts experience, and much more.

Here’s a rundown of new features discovered during the iOS 14.5 beta cycle:

Siri also now tries to recognize media selection sources like Apple Music or Spotify based on your usage. Apple Watch users can opt in to bypassing lock screen passcodes when wearing a mask with Face ID as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: