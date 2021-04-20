iOS 14.5 coming to iPhone and iPad ‘next week’

iOS 14.5 will be available for iPhone and iPad next week after an extended software beta period that started in February. The latest software update brings loads of new features including two new Siri voices, strong protection against app tracking, a redesigned Podcasts experience, and much more.
Here’s a rundown of new features discovered during the iOS 14.5 beta cycle:
- New “Items” tab in the Find My app for tracking AirTags and other third-party accessories
- iOS 14.5 code suggests support for Apple Card Family Sharing, but it’s unclear if this feature will make the cut for the final release
- Horizontal boot screen on the iPad
- Updates to the Music app, including swipe gestures, a lyrics sharing feature, and more
- AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ workouts
- Waze-like features in Apple Maps and groundwork for business busy data
- PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support
- iOS 14.5: Siri no longer defaults to a female voice, two new choices added
Siri also now tries to recognize media selection sources like Apple Music or Spotify based on your usage. Apple Watch users can opt in to bypassing lock screen passcodes when wearing a mask with Face ID as well.
