Apple seeds macOS 11.3 RC with Reminders sorting, HomePod stereo as default, more

After eight beta releases, Apple has seeded developers with the macOS 11.3 release candidate. The software features new sorting options in Reminders, expanded support for Xbox/PlayStation controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, and more.

Following its Spring Loaded event, Apple made the macOS 11.3 RC available to developers today. The OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer beta program (keep checking back if you don’t see it yet). You can also download it manually on Apple’s Developer site.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 includes new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, and support for the latest Xbox/PlayStation controllers.

There is also a new warranty feature under the About This Mac section, a new Autoplay feature in Apple Music that previously debuted in iOS 14, and some tweaks to the Touch Alternatives menu.

Ahead of them being officially announced, 9to5Mac discovered references to the upcoming Apple Silicon iMacs back in the macOS 11.3 beta 5.

Check out what’s new in macOS 11.3 in our hands-on beta coverage below:

