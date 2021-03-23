New Apple Silicon iMacs referenced in latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta

Following the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5 to developers and public beta users earlier today, 9to5Mac has now found references to new iMac models in the operating system’s internal codes. This comes after rumors that Apple is working on new iMacs with Apple Silicon chips.

The latest beta version of macOS Big Sur comes with codes for two new iMacs, which are identified as “iMac21,1” and “iMac21,2” — it’s worth mentioning that these numbers are not related to display size.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the codenames of the new iMacs with Apple Silicon chips are J456 and J457, and 9to5Mac was able to confirm that the new models listed in the latest macOS Big Sur beta have the same codename. According to the report, both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models will be updated sometime this year.

Last week, a developer noticed some crash reports in their app coming from an unknown iMac powered by an ARM processor. At the same time, Apple recently discontinued the iMac Pro and some configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac, which suggests that the updated iMac with M1 (or another Apple Silicon chip) is indeed coming soon.

In addition to having Apple Silicon chips, rumors suggest that the new iMac models will be redesigned with a similar look to the Pro Display XDR. Earlier today, 9to5Mac also found references to a new “A14X” chip that will likely be used in the next-generation iPad Pro, which is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

