Apple releases macOS 11.3 beta 5 to developers [Public too]

Apple has seeded macOS 11.3 beta 5 to developers and public testers today. The update comes a week after beta 4 arrived. macOS 11.3 comes with new sorting options in Reminders, expanded support for Xbox/PlayStation controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, and more.

macOS 11.3 beta 5 is available and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program (keep checking back if you don’t see it yet). You can also head to Apple’s Developer site to download it manually.

We saw the most changes with the first macOS 11.3 beta including a sizable list of new features. We got new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, support for the latest Xbox/Playstation controllers.

11.3 beta 2 brought some more minor changes including a new warranty feature under the About This Mac section and a new Autoplay feature in Apple Music that previously debuted in iOS 14, and some tweaks to the Touch Alternatives menu.

Beta 5 has build number 20E217a, and we’ll be looking to see if any changes or new features might come with the latest build. Spot anything? Share in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

