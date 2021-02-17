macOS Big Sur gaining Apple Music Autoplay starting with 11.3 beta 2 update

Apple Music introduced a helpful new feature in iOS 14 that keeps the music going even when an album or playlist ends. Now macOS Big Sur is slated to receive the same treatment in the next software update to the Music app.

Autoplay kicks in at the end of a queue and plays similar artists and tracks to what just completed playback. The feature even includes music that isn’t in your Apple Music library to encourage discovering more from the catalog.

Friend of the site Will Sigmon spotted the feature in today’s release of macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2:

Big Sur 11.3b2 FINALLY adds Autoplay to the Music app on macOS!! pic.twitter.com/5NL0v9f29P — Will Sigmon (@WSig) February 17, 2021

Apple Music is also gaining a fancy new way to share lyrics with now playing tracks on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Both features are available in beta currently, with iOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3 likely to be released publicly in March or so.

More

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: