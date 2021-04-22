David Attenborough documentary sets record for Apple TV+ as it announces more unscripted content

As reported by Deadilne, Apple TV+’s latest film ‘The Year Earth Changed’ has set new viewership records for the company’s unscripted content. The documentary is the most viewed documentary or docuseries currently on Apple TV+ in the US and in many regions around the world.

The Year Earth Changed is narrated by esteem nature broadcaster David Attenborough and shows how animal behavior adapted to the empty beaches, barren streets and vacant hotel resorts of the 2020 human lockdown.

It shows scenes including a leopard hunting in the daylight in a deserted hotel complex, the newly-clear skies of cities due to the lack of car traffic, and penguins waddling through the city of Cape Town. The special began streaming on Apple TV+ last Friday ahead of Earth Day.

Apple continues to invest in so-called ‘unscripted’ content. Yesterday, it announced that it has ordered a pair of documentary films, ‘Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood’ and ‘Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood’. These films will show what it takes for Black actors and actresses to succeed in Hollywood. The films will be produced by Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and more.

Other recent unscripted announcements include true crime series The Line, whale documentary ‘Fathom’, and a film showcasing the life of jazz musician Louis Armstrong.

