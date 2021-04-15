Apple announced today it has bought the rights to the documentary “Fathom,” which follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication.

“As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, “Fathom” showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.”

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos, “Fathom” is produced by Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, Back Allie Entertainment, and Hidden Candy. The film is produced by Megan Gilbride (“Tower”) and executive produced by Andrea Meditch (“Grizzly Man”), Jessica Harrop (“Follow This”), Greg Boustead (“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”), and Josh Braun (“Wild Wild Country”).

This week, Apple had also announced a Louis Armstrong documentary, as well as an animated short film called “Blush.”

“Fathom” premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 25. It’s possible to watch it on the Apple TV app on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, selected smart TVs, set-top-boxes, videogames, and more.

You can learn more about all Apple Originals coming to the Apple TV+ here.

