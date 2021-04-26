Following the release of iOS 14.5 and other software updates, Apple today released a major update to its Clips app. Version 3.1 of Clips brings new immersive AR experiences that are enabled through the LiDAR scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro.

The update was briefly demonstrated during Apple’s special event on April 20 and is now available to the public. The new version of the Clips app uses LiDAR scanning to transform the scenery around you with dynamic lights, falling objects, and more.

Here’s how Apple describes the update:

Clips, Apple’s easy-to-use video creation app for iPhone and iPad, gives users even more fun options to record captivating videos. With all-new AR Spaces powered by LiDAR on iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models, creators can transform a space by adding immersive visual effects that map to the contours of a room, and can be easily shared with anyone. AR Spaces in the Clips app leverage Apple’s unique combination of hardware and software, offering another inventive way for users to engage with and delight friends and family, or share playful, eye-catching videos on social media. Clips is also expanding creative options with monthly content releases containing new filters, stickers, and more.

Apple says seven new AR Spaces effects are added to the Clips app with today’s update: prima, confetti, disco, dance floor, sparkles, stardust, and hearts. With the help of the segmentation and occlusion technologies found in Apple’s ARKit, Clips can identify people on camera to make them part of the video, with the effects coming from in front of and behind them.

Interestingly enough, the company now promises more regular updates to the Clips effects library, which is expected to get new filters, Live Titles, stickers, and posters related to seasonal events and other trends. Users will be able to enable notifications in the app to be informed about these updates.

Clips is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 14.0 or later. However, the new AR Spaces effects are only available for devices with a LiDAR scanner (iPad Pro 2020 and later, iPhone 12 Pro and later) — and these require iOS 14.5.

