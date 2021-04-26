iOS 14.5 is officially available to all users and the update comes with a big list of new features and changes. Among them is Apple Watch iPhone unlock, over 200 new emoji, the ability to block iPhone app tracking, new Siri voices, and more. Here’s how to install iOS 14.5.
After Apple tested iOS 14.5 in a beta period since February, the big update has been released for everyone. One of the first features we saw in the beta was the super handy ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch.
And the update includes a ton more like over 200 new emoji, two new Siri voices, iPhone app tracking control, battery recalibration for iPhone 11, and support for AirTags.
How to install iOS 14.5 and get Apple Watch unlock, new emoji, and more
- On your iPhone, open Settings
- Look for Software Update Available at the top
- You can also tap General > Software Update to check if iOS 14.5 is available
- Tap Download and Install (50% battery or charging required)
- Follow the prompts to finish the update
If the update isn’t showing up on your iPhone, you can also install the update with your Mac, keep reading below…
Here’s how the above steps look:
Install iOS 14.5 with your Mac
- To update to iOS 14.5 with your Mac, connect your iPhone with a Lightning cable
- Open Finder > click your iPhone in the left-hand side bar
- Choose Check for Update
