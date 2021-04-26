How to update to iOS 14.5 for Apple Watch unlock, new emoji, and more

- Apr. 26th 2021 10:48 am PT

0

iOS 14.5 is officially available to all users and the update comes with a big list of new features and changes. Among them is Apple Watch iPhone unlock, over 200 new emoji, the ability to block iPhone app tracking, new Siri voices, and more. Here’s how to install iOS 14.5.

After Apple tested iOS 14.5 in a beta period since February, the big update has been released for everyone. One of the first features we saw in the beta was the super handy ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch.

And the update includes a ton more like over 200 new emoji, two new Siri voices, iPhone app tracking control, battery recalibration for iPhone 11, and support for AirTags.

How to install iOS 14.5 and get Apple Watch unlock, new emoji, and more

  1. On your iPhone, open Settings
  2. Look for Software Update Available at the top
    • You can also tap General > Software Update to check if iOS 14.5 is available
  3. Tap Download and Install (50% battery or charging required)
  4. Follow the prompts to finish the update

If the update isn’t showing up on your iPhone, you can also install the update with your Mac, keep reading below…

Here’s how the above steps look:

How to install iOS 14.5 on iPhone

Install iOS 14.5 with your Mac

  1. To update to iOS 14.5 with your Mac, connect your iPhone with a Lightning cable
  2. Open Finder > click your iPhone in the left-hand side bar
  3. Choose Check for Update

Check out all the new features available with iOS 14.5 in our hands-on coverage:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12