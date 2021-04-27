Report: EU commission announcing anticompetitive charges against Apple’s App Store later this week

The European competition commission is set to announce charges against Apple regarding App Store policies later this week, in the conclusion of an investigation that was led by Spotify’s formal complaint filed two years ago.

The Financial Times says the ruling will come ‘late this week’, on the basis that App Store rules break EU law.

The news comes as Apple is heading into a much-publicized lawsuit with Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, over the App Store’s so-called draconian in-app purchase rules in May.

Spotify, Match (parent company of Tinder), Tile and others have all complained that Apple’s policies for the App Store are unfair and lock out competition. The core of the issue is that Apple enforces a 15-30% commission on all digital goods in-app purchases that take place in apps on the iPhone. Apple’s rules do not allow developers to use alternate payment systems or even tell users that alternative payment methods may be available on their website.

The Financial Times does not speculate on the contents of the EU’s judgement. However, many expect the EU to say that Apple must allow alternative payment systems on the App Store and also pay a fine for prior behavior.

The App Store is just one facet of the European Commission’s investigations. As announced in June of last year, there is also probe into whether Apple unfairly privileges Apple Pay over other contactless payments systems.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: