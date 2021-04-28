Apple releases updated firmware version for AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple has released an updated firmware version for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. The new firmware is version 3E751, and it comes seven months after the previous firmware version was released for AirPods and AirPods Pro users.

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods firmware updates. This means we’ll have to wait until the update is fully rolled out to get a grasp on what’s new. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware version is 3E751. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your AirPods are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

If you spot any changes in the AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware update rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

First time I learned about an AirPods update through @airbuddyapp. Present me is happy that past me implemented this. pic.twitter.com/B3MfVtqeCu — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) April 28, 2021

