T-Mobile takes on AirTag with new LTE-connected SyncUp item tracker

The first AirTag orders will be delivered to customers on Friday, and they enter a crowded field of item trackers. Today, T-Mobile announced its own AirTag-like product called SyncUP TRACKER that helps “keep track of the items that matter.”

Different from most of the trackers that rely on Bluetooth, SyncUP TRACKER uses T-Mobile’s LTE network so it can be found virtually anywhere and also giving near real-time tracking and virtual boundary alerts, even when hundreds of miles away.

Here are the features available on T-Mobile new item tracker:

Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away.

Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away. Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react.

Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react. Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight.

Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight. Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers’ need.

Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers’ need. Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect a change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other.

Optional feature can detect a change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other. Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water, and drop.

The downside of SyncUP TRACKER is it only lasts up to seven days depending on usage. It has a 900 mAh rechargeable battery. The AirTag has a replaceable battery that lasts for a year, so having only seven days of usage can be a problem for users who will have to remember to charge this device every week.

To set up the T-Mobile new tracker, the user has to use the SyncUP TRACKER app available on iOS and Android devices. Starting May 7, the tracker will be available on a local T-Mobile store to pick up to eight of them, each for $2.50/month for 24 months, or $60 in total. You’ll also be required to pair it with a data plan for $5/month with AutoPay.

You can learn more about the product here.

