T-Mobile takes on AirTag with new LTE-connected SyncUp item tracker

The first AirTag orders will be delivered to customers on Friday, and they enter a crowded field of item trackers. Today, T-Mobile announced its own AirTag-like product called SyncUP TRACKER that helps “keep track of the items that matter.”
Different from most of the trackers that rely on Bluetooth, SyncUP TRACKER uses T-Mobile’s LTE network so it can be found virtually anywhere and also giving near real-time tracking and virtual boundary alerts, even when hundreds of miles away.
Here are the features available on T-Mobile new item tracker:
- Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away.
- Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react.
- Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight.
- Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers’ need.
- Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect a change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other.
- Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water, and drop.
The downside of SyncUP TRACKER is it only lasts up to seven days depending on usage. It has a 900 mAh rechargeable battery. The AirTag has a replaceable battery that lasts for a year, so having only seven days of usage can be a problem for users who will have to remember to charge this device every week.
To set up the T-Mobile new tracker, the user has to use the SyncUP TRACKER app available on iOS and Android devices. Starting May 7, the tracker will be available on a local T-Mobile store to pick up to eight of them, each for $2.50/month for 24 months, or $60 in total. You’ll also be required to pair it with a data plan for $5/month with AutoPay.
You can learn more about the product here.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.