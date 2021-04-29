All of today’s best deals are headlined by up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 6 models from $249. Then save on Sony’s popular XM4 headphones at $278 and this mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $117. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $150 on Apple Watch Series 6

Various retailers are currently taking up to $150 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $249. Throughout the sale today, you’ll find everything from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel offerings, cellular models, and more. You can shop the entire collection of discounts here while locking in some of the best prices of the year, which beat our previous mentions by as much as $50.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist, headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Sony’s popular XM4 headphones are $278

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 in three styles. Normally selling for $349, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones enter with a collection of flagship features centered around improved active noise cancellation. You’ll also be able to count on up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, as well as a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. USB-C charging rounds out the package.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat drops to $117

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $117. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is $6 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low.

As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. We found it to be a perfect option for families in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: