M1 iMac build-to-order pricing revealed for RAM and storage upgrades

The all-new iMac is set to go up for pre-order tomorrow morning, April 30 but Apple hasn’t officially shared pricing beyond the stock models at $1,299, $1,499, and $1,699. Now early listings on an authorized Apple reseller’s website as well as hidden Apple pages have revealed the pricing for the 16GB RAM and SSD upgrades up to 2TB.

Update: Discovered by 9to5Mac reader xeon_theBrick, Apple’s build-to-order iMac prices are hidden but live on its website if you guess the correct url. Here’s the mid-tier model which confirms $200/$400/$800 pricing for SSD upgrades and the $200 cost for 16GB RAM.

While pre-orders don’t start until tomorrow, Expercom has the new iMac with all of the configurations up on its website.

First up, keeping in line with the same we’ve seen with the other M1 Macs, it should be $200 to upgrade from 8GB to 16GB RAM with the new iMac.

We already knew from Apple that the jump to 512GB SSD would be $200, but the listings on Expercom show off what looks like $400 to move to 1TB (from 256GB) and what’s probably $800 to step all the way up to 2TB from the base 256GB.

The one tricky part is Expercom will sell even the new iMac at a discount (keep an eye on 9to5Toys tomorrow morning for the best deals) and doesn’t list the MSRP next to all of the build-to-order models. However, based on the current iMac upgrades pricing and M1 Mac mini and MacBooks, it appears that we can expect the new iMac to run $200/$600/$800 for storage upgrades.

Another tidbit, Expercom’s listings show a $30 cost to go for the optional extended Magic Keyboard with numpad – the same we saw for its predecessor.

That makes a maxed out M1 iMac likely to cost $1,000 more than the $1,499 starting price putting it at $2,499 with 16GB RAM and 2TB storage (or $2,529 with the extended keyboard).

The base $1,299 iMac can be upgraded to 16GB RAM, but is capped at 1TB for the SSD. That will likely max out at a price of $1,899.











