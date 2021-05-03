‘Denim’ playlist artwork creator gets major update with Music app integration, more

Earlier this year, I reviewed the Denim app, which is an iPhone app that lets you easily create your own playlist artwork. Denim recently received a major update that not only added new artwork styles, but also integration with the Music app and a new way to preview the artwork with your own playlists.

Version 2.0 of the Denim app comes with over 20 new cover artworks, including three new categories: shapes, grayscale, and activities. Other categories have been updated with popular requests, such as Country, R&B, House, Running, and Study.

In addition, the new Gallery tab makes it easy to explore a curated collection of artwork ready for you to use. Users can explore some featured collections and also all available artwork separated by categories. However, the update comes with even more new features. However, the update comes with yet another new feature, which is called “Trial Room.”

With Trial Room, Denim app users can now get a live preview of how the artwork will look right on Apple Music playlists. With just a few taps, you can choose one of your playlists, and Denim app will automatically offer artwork suggestions using the name picked from the Music app. Here’s how the developer describes the new option:

A whole new way to create covers. Trial room integrates with your Music Library and uses your playlists to automatically create previews of different artworks, all by just simply tapping. Watch as your playlist titles magically appear onto artworks, with no need to type or edit any more.

Denim is available for free on the App Store, but a $2.99 in-app purchase is required to unlock all the artwork styles. Be sure to check out the full review of the Denim app here on 9to5Mac.

