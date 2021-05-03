All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off. That’s alongside a rare discount on Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band at $39 and Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 hub for $50 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring Apple Silicon to the desktop at $99 off the latest Mac mini

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $800. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon.

If the unveil of Apple’s new iMac has you wanting to bring its M1 chip to the desktop in a more compact form factor, its latest Mac mini is just the solution. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band sees rare discount to $39

Nike is currently offering its official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band for $39. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, and beats our previous mention by $6. This is also setting a new all-time low.

Nike’s official sport band brings a more fitness-focused design to your Apple Watch. Alongside just being a rare chance to score this first-party offering, it delivers a premium build comprised of “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes,” ensuring it can stay breathable through workouts and the like. And unique to this band is a colorful LGBTQA Pride month-inspired design which you can learn more about in our launch coverage.

Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 hub now $50 off

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $200. Down from its usual $250 going rate, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers. There’s a matching aluminum finish that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup, too.

