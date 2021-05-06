The Epic vs. Apple court case is already under way. While it will be decided in the next three weeks whether Epic or Apple will prevail, some fans are waiting for just one thing: to be able to play the battle royale once again on the iPhone and iPad.

As first spotted by iMore, NVIDIA’s director of product management confirmed that October is the “potential” release date of Fortnite on its cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW:

Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay availability of the game. While the GeForce NOW library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale. We’re looking forward to delivering a cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce NOW. Members can look for the game on iOS Safari in the near future.

GeForce NOW launched in November 2020 in beta in iOS Safari. Since Apple doesn’t allow cloud-gaming apps, such as Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud, NVIDIA launched a web-based experience:

GeForce NOW is streaming on iOS Safari, in beta, starting today. That means more than 5 million GeForce NOW members can now access the latest experience by launching Safari from iPhone or iPad and visiting play.geforcenow.com.

The discovery that Fortnite will be launching potentially in October was made during early testimony for the Epic vs. Apple legal battle. With that, GeForce NOW will be the first official platform to stream Fortnite to iOS after its removal from the App Store.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW offers a free tier that limits users to one-hour game sessions and has the potential for waiting in line for a slot to open up. However, there’s also a $4.99/month (or $25 for six months) Founder’s Membership that removes those limits and opens up features such as RTX.

