Twitter begins rolling out new ‘Tip Jar’ feature for paying other users directly

After some rumors and hints found in its mobile app, Twitter announced today that it is now rolling out the new “Tip Jar” feature to some users. With this new option, creators on Twitter will be able to easily receive money from their followers.

Once the option is enabled in your profile, other Twitter users can send you an amount of money as a tip through the new feature. Users will see a new Tip Jar button when they visit a Twitter profile that already has access to the feature.

Tip Jar can be integrated with some popular payment services, including Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Interestingly enough, the money is sent directly to the user via one of these services without going through the App Store’s in-app purchases system — which means that Twitter is not paying the 30% commission to Apple.

To check if you can already enable Tip Jar on your account, open the Twitter app, go to your profile, and tap the Edit Profile button. If you see Tip Jar in the options, tap on it, and then log in to one of the payment services available.

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

Tip Jar comes ahead of Super Follow, which will let users pay to access tweets, fleets, and other exclusive content from creators. According to Twitter, Tip Jar will only be available to selected users for now, so not every user will be able to use it.

