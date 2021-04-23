Twitter working on new tip jar button for individual user profiles

Earlier this year, we reported that Twitter is implementing a new tip jar in its new audio-based platform Spaces, which was later confirmed by the company. Now it seems that Twitter wants to add a tip jar to users’ profiles as well, as suggested by a new button hidden in the app.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong (via the Verge), known for digging into the features of social networking apps, has revealed the new tip jar button that is being internally tested for Twitter user profiles.

Just like the feature that will be implemented on Twitter Spaces, the tip jar button will be integrated with some popular payment services, including Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Right now, the button appears next to the Edit Profile option.

It’s important to keep in mind that although this button is hidden in the Twitter app, this doesn’t necessarily mean that this feature will become available to the public. However, this would make sense since Twitter announced in February a new paid service called Super Follow, which will let users pay to access tweets, fleets, and other exclusive content from creators.

It’s unclear when Super Follow will be officially introduced to the public.

Twitter is working on Tip Jar right on the user profile https://t.co/kqzQmiDFKc pic.twitter.com/VacGyJJ8DU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2021

